Hit-and-run driver critically injures man in Manhattan: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police are searching for the driver who struck a man and drove off in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The man was on 23rd Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea at when he was struck by a white van at about 1:35 a.m., said police.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

