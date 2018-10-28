× Community on Long Island remembers Superstorm Sandy 6 years later

LONG ISLAND — Officials on Long Island were joined by FEMA, Red Cross, New York state, and victims of Superstorm Sandy in Long Beach to discuss a new initiative in honor of the residents and first responders of the disaster.

Superstorm Sandy struck the Atlantic coast in 2012, causing about $70 billion in damages.

Officials talked about the progress made since the storm and upcoming projects to prevent future damage.

The storm brought devastation to Long Island and coastal cities, ruining over 100,000 homes, roadways, businesses and boardwalks.

State officials came together Sunday to discuss the building of a $1.4 million Emergency Operations Center to coordinate future responses to disasters.