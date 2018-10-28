9th child dies in adenovirus outbreak at NJ health facility, Health Department confirms

NEW JERSEY — A ninth child has died from the “severe” adenovirus outbreak at a New Jersey facility, the state’s Department of Health confirmed.

The child died at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Passaic County late Saturday.

According to health officials, the child had a confirmed case of adenovirus and became ill before Oct. 22.

The department confirmed 25 pediatric cases have been associated with the outbreak. Among the 25 children sickened, nine have died, the Health Department said. Eleven other children remain sick.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the families who are grieving right now,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “We are working every day to ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed and closely monitoring the situation at the facility.”

The individuals associated with the outbreak became ill between Sept. 26 and Oct. 22, the Health Department said. The patients affected had “severely compromised immune systems,” including respiratory problems, before the outbreak.

Adenovirus is a family of viruses that typically impact young children and usually cause only mild illness, according to the Health Department. It usually causes symptoms that mimic the common cold or the flu, and may come with other conditions, such as pink eye, according to the CDC.

Associated Press contributed to this report.