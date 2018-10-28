77-year-old man killed by shot to the head in possible mob hit in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Crimes scene investigators concentrated on the second floor of a three-story home in Brooklyn after a 77-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Vincent Zito was found dead at his Emmons avenue home about 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

The New York Daily News reported Zito was a “loan shark” with ties to “organized crime” and said his older brother has ties to the Lucchese crime family.

“It wouldn’t be surprising,” said Nicholas Lombardi, a resident. “There are restaurants in the area that law enforcement would say could have been linked to organized crime, who knows”

One neighbor who did not want to be identified told PIX 11 Zito tried to sell their family a gallon of gas for $100 after Superstorm Sandy and that he didn't seem like a friendly neighbor.

The entire neighborhood is shaken.

“It’s disturbing,” said neighbor Kim Hurney. “But again I don’t really know what happened. I don’t know anything about what happened”