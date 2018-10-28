2-year-old boy, woman shot inside Jersey City apartment

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A 2-year-old boy and a woman were shot in a Jersey City apartment building early Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the city said.

The 20-year-old woman told police she heard knocking at the door of her Myrtle Avenue apartment around 2 a.m., officials said. She was shot as she opened the door.

Both victims are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Officials have not released any information about a suspected shooter.

The shooting follows the Friday night killing of a 17-year-old girl in Jersey City about a mile away. Jade Saunders was a senior at Lincoln High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.