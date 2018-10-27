Teen girl fatally shot in Jersey City, one other wounded: police

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A 17-year-old high school student was fatally shot in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said.

Jersey City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near Brinkerhoff Street and Bergen Avenue at about 11:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Jade Saunders, 17, with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Saunders was a senior at Lincoln High School, according to the high school’s principal Chris Gadsden.

Gadsden shared a photo of Saunders on his Facebook page writing, “Jade was supposed to enjoy this senior year with her friends at Lincoln and Renaissance. Jade was trying her hardest to graduate, go to prom, and live the life she was destined to live. I feel horrible for her friends who had witness her dying in front of them.”

Officials said one other person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The unidentified male victim was released from the hospital on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.