Police identify women found duct taped near Hudson River as sisters

MANHATTAN — Authorities have identified the two women found duct taped near the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

The bodies of Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, were found on rocks near the river off Riverside Park Monday afternoon, said police. They were fully clothed and duct taped together at the feet and at the waist, said an NYPD spokesperson.

Police found the women with no obvious signs of trauma, unconscious and unresponsive.

According to police sources, the sisters were missing from Virginia.

The sisters were last seen on Aug. 24, according to a missing child’s poster from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. No pictures were included.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death as investigation remains ongoing.