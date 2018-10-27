Over 4,000 customers without power on Long Island, Rockaways

NEW YORK — Over 4,000 customers are without power across Long Island and the Rockaways Saturday, PSEG Long Island said.

Of the company’s 1.1 million customers, about 4,747 customers have no service as if 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crews are on scene, as they continue to repair service.

Utility crews have been working since midnight and have restored service to over 20,000 customers who have been affected by the nor’easter.

The nor’easter brought high winds and heavy rain throughout the tri-state area, which can also increase the potential of downed trees and wires.

Streets on Long Island and near the coast can see flooded streets and should travel with caution.

PSEG Long Island is urging customers to stay safe. Downed wires should be considered “live” and should be avoided.