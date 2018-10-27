NYPD deploys teams to NYC synagogues following Pittsburgh shooting

NEW YORK — The NYPD is deploying officers to synagogues and Jewish communities following the attack at Pittsburgh Saturday morning.

Authorities said there are “multiple casualties” after reports of an active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

Three officers were also shot.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, calling anti-Semitism “a dangerous cancer on our society” as he vows to protect the Jewish community.

There will strong police presence throughout the city, as he urges the community to report any suspicious activity.

NYPD is closely monitoring the situation. There will be a strong NYPD presence outside synagogues across NYC. If you see something, say something. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 27, 2018

There is no current treat to New York City, but police ask everyone to remain alert.

Associated Press contributed to this report.