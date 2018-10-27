Newborn found dead in Brooklyn apartment: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of an 11-day old girl after she was found unconscious inside a Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at about 6 a.m. of an unconscious infant inside an apartment along Seigel and Humboldt streets in Williamsburg.

When officers arrived, they found Averi McDuffi unconscious and unresponsive, said police.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, as investigation remains ongoing.