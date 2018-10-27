Coast guard searching for man who fell overboard off Sandy Hook

AMBROSE CHANNEL, NY — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who reportedly fell overboard from a container ship in Ambrose Channel, early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials received a mayday call at about 8:30 a.m. from a container ship reporting that a crew member fell overboard while arranging a pilot ladder in heavy sea conditions.

The 35-year-old crew member, whose identity is being withheld, was reportedly wearing an orange jumpsuit and no life jacket.

The Coast Guard is requesting that all mariners in the area keep an eye out for this missing person, and please call the Coast Guard at 718-354-4353 if you have any information.