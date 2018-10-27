Artists create immersive Halloween experience in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSURG, Brooklyn — Welcome to the 'Nightmare Machine.' This “face your fear” pop up experience in Williamsburg is clearly not a haunted house but inspired by one, just before Halloween.

Nine social media photo perfect rooms that is an art installation turned ghastly.

“I hear lots of screaming, this will be fun,” Kay Woods, a patron from Washington D.C., told PIX11 News.

One smoke filled room was filled with tombstones, some scary, some whimsical, like the L train and “this person died from not forwarding that text message” to ten people.

“I appreciate the comic,” Briana Haas-Zak, a patron, told PIX11.

Haas-Zak's ten year old daughter, Ella, found some tombstones scary. “The ones with the names on it,” she said.

And there’s the cockroach room, ten thousand cockroaches crawling up the walls, a little too realistic for some.

Another room was a weird sick twist on doing laundry. with body bags hanging upside down waiting for their socks to be cleaned.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday and everyone and then I get a good spook,” Tyller Little, lead brand manager, said.

Then you follow your guts with walls lined with intestines as you enter the pit of hell, with sign that day “burn at your own risk” as you fall backwards into the abyss.

But luckily for PIX11, I had two guardian angels ready to save me. The 'Nightmare Machine' is open every night until Halloween. Many shows are sold out so check for tickets online.