2 arrested in shooting outside midtown restaurant after Tekashi69’s post-sentencing dinner

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Two people were arrested in connection to a midtown shooting Friday night following a post-sentencing dinner with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69.

Zachary Bunce, 33, and Faheem Walter, 29, were taken into custody and face charges of gang assault, police said.

The rapper’s entourage was allegedly denied entry at when they showed up to the restaurant.

Police said after they were turned away, the suspects returned and hit an armed private security guard with chair. They said the guard shot Walter, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the friends then allegedly hit the security guard over the head with a chair.

The security guard, who was identified as a retired cop and licensed gun owner, then fired two shots, hitting one of the men in the torso. The man sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital.

Hernandez’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his client wasn’t present during the shooting.

There was no information available on Saturday about attorneys for Bunce and Walter.

Earlier Friday, Hernandez was sentenced to four years probation for using a child in a sexual performance.

The 22-year-old rapper pled guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in October 2015.

Hernandez was seen touching and fondling the minor’s body parts, and standing behind her while “making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on the buttocks,” according to a complaint filed with the criminal court of New York.

At the time of the incident, Hernandez was 18 years old. The minor was 13.

Hernandez originally faced 1-3 years behind bars. In addition to his probation, the rapper will have to complete 1,000 hours in community service.