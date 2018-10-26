Powerful Nor’easter to slam New York area this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- An early season Nor’easter will make a mess across the tri-state region this weekend.

All of the ingredients are there for one heck of a windstorm that will bring heavy rain, inland and coastal flooding, and power outages. All of this could disrupt any pre-Halloween activities.

The rain should develop before midnight in the city and ramp up rather quickly heading into the overnight with winds starting gust. The worst of the Nor’easter will occur in the city starting roughly 2 a.m. through noon on Saturday.

High Wind Warnings have been issued for the Jersey Shore and Eastern Long Island will get the brunt of the storm as the system makes it’s pass just off shore on Saturday. Gusts to 60 mph will be possible along with a lot of rain that could total two inches or higher.

The strong onshore winds will also pile up water along the coast. Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued as tides could go three feet above astronomical during Saturday morning’s high tide. This will lead to widespread moderate flooding, and in some cases major flooding for the most vulnerable spots like the back bays of Nassau. The shore surrounding Long Island Sound won’t escape the flooding either. Expect additional moderate flooding during the midday high tide cycle

In addition to coastal flooding, the beaches will get a beating. An intense storm like this will kick up the surf allowing waves of 8 to 12 feet high to pound the shore. That will create a good deal of beach erosion along the Jersey Shore and South Shore of Long Island.

Closer to the city, conditions are not expected to be as bad, however over one inch of total rain will occur with wind gusts to 50 mph during the morning.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along the coast including the city. This is due to a combination of the drenching downpours and, being that it is autumn, fallen leaves that could clog drains the side of roads.

Regardless of whoever gets to torrential downpours or worst winds, this storm will produce scattered power outages especially through Saturday morning. The heavy rain will weaken the ground and strong winds could toppled down trees onto power lines and area roadways.

One thing that is missing for the most part will be the snow in this Nor’easter. That being said, a few spots above 1,000 feet in the Catskills could get some wintry precipitation at the onset. Most of it will be an icy mix, but there could one or two spots that could get an inch or two.

Some drier air start to fill in during the afternoon allowing the rain to diminish. Still, winds will continue to gust in excess of 50 mph especially across Eastern Long Island before it starts to back off late in the day.

Conditions improve further Sunday salvaging the back half of the weekend, but the day will still have a good deal of clouds.