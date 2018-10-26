Howard Thompson of ‘Help Me Howard’ signs off PIX11 after 23 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Howard Thompson first appeared on PIX11 in April, 1995.

A little less than a month later, he became Help Me Howard, helping people across our area with problems large and small.

Getting people refunds from landlords, realtors, car dealers and many others who were holding ill-gotten gains.

He also helped viewers with life or death crises - people who were denied insurance benefits and needed transplants.

Now, Howard has decided to leave TV news.

And he left us with a look back at some of his more memorable Help Me Howard moments.

We all wish him well after 38 years in the business, the last 23 years right here at PIX11.