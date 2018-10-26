Fuel truck clips American Airlines plane carrying 172 passengers at LaGuardia: Port Authority

QUEENS — A plane carrying 172 passengers is being inspected after its wing was clipped by a fuel truck at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning, according to Port Authority officials.

Flight 1249 headed to Miami, Fla. was clipped around 6:51 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

Five crew members and 172 passengers were on board. Officials said no one was injured.

The plane did not appear damaged, footage from AIR11 showed.

The flight has been delayed while the plane is inspected, but it is expected to resume operations once given the all-clear, officials said.

All passengers and crew members were asked to leave the plane during the inspection.

No delays have been reported out of LaGuardia as a result of the incident.