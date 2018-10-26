Developers reinvent Manhattan skyscrapers from the inside out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The skyline of New York City is world famous. There is a story everywhere that you look.

The buildings evoke feelings of history and nostalgia.

The view is also always changing.

PIX11 News took a tour of 120 Broadway with developer Larry Silverstein.

He's one of the biggest names in real estate. He purchased the "Equitable Building" as it is known in 1980. He is also the developer of buildings in the World Trade Center complex.

Silverstein talked about the latest trends. He says tenants and employees want multiple spaces that offer options.

“The Equitable Building at 120 Broadway is one of New York’s most architecturally significant buildings, representing a unique time period marked by grand office design,” said Silverstein. “We’ve embarked on a major renovation and restoration of the building, carefully returning the public spaces to their original splendor, while at the same time, appealing to the lifestyles of today’s companies and their employees. We’re excited to bring back the Bankers Club on the 40th floor, and make it a lounge and outdoor space for everyone who works in the building.”

Restaurants and break rooms are in demand. Indoor and outdoor space makes a place more marketable.

Upgrade projects total $50 million at 120 Broadway. Construction is expected to wrap up in May 2019.