Brookyln rapper Tekashi69 sentenced to 4 years probation, community service in child sex performance case

BROOKLYN — Brooklyn rapper Daniel Hernandez, famously known as Tekashi69 and 6ix9ine, has been sentenced to 4 years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for using a child in a sexual performance.

The 22-year-old rapper pled guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in Oct. 2015.

Hernandez was seen touching and grabbing the minor, including standing behind the child in the video while “making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on the buttocks,” according to a complaint filed with the criminal court of NY.

At the time of the incident, Hernandez was 18-years-old. The victim was 13.

“The defendant, knowing the character and content thereof, employed, authorized and induced a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in a sexual performance, and being a parent, legal guardian and custodian of such child, the defendant consented to the participation of such child in a sexual performance,” court documents stated.

Hernandez originally faced 1-3 years behind bars.