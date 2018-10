Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the season than by visiting a haunted house?

Dan and Oji stopped by Blood Manor, New York City's scariest haunted house. How do you think they did?

Dan also chats with the owner of Blood Manor, who tells us the building where the haunted house is actually haunted by ghosts.

For tickets to Blood Manor, click here.