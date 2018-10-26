Suspicious package addressed to James Clapper, CNN investigated in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN — Another suspicious package is being investigated in Manhattan on Friday, after 10 packages were found across the country this week, including two in the borough, according to police.

The package is one of two being investigated Friday. The second was addressed to New Jersey Sen Cory Booker and discovered in Florida.

In midtown, a postal worker spotted a package that looked like others found earlier this week that contained suspected bombs.

The package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to police. CNN has reported it was also addressed to the network.

The investigation prompted the following street closures:

Eighth Avenue between 42nd to 56th streets

Ninth Avenue between 52nd to 56th streets

51st and 32rd streets between Nine and Eighth avenues

52nd Street between 10th and Eighth avenues

People are asked to avoid these parts of midtown.

The first of 10 suspicious packages was found Monday near the Bedford, New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros. That incident kicked off a chaotic week as similar packages were found in multiple states, targeting top Democrats like former President Barack Obama, as well as CNN and actor Robert De Niro.

Several incidents have occurred in Manhattan.

The package sent to CNN’s New York City office and addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets, was discovered Wednesday. It prompted an evacuation of the Time Warner Center.

Thursday morning, a suspicious package addressed to De Niro was found in Tribeca.

Later on Thursday, the New York Time Warner building housing CNN was evacuated after a 911 call was made for a suspicious package, but after about an hour officials determined the two unattended packages were safe.

Additional information about the package discovered Friday has not yet been released.

Confirmed packages include:

One addressed to Soros / Discovered Monday

One addressed to Brennan, and sent to CNN’s NYC office / Discovered Wednesday

One addressed to 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton / FBI confirmed incident on Wednesday

One addressed to former President Barack Obama / FBI confirmed Wednesday

Two addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters / FBI confirmed Wednesday

One addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, but ultimately sent to the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it

One addressed to De Niro / Discovered Thursday

Two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden / Incident reported Thursday

Officials have confirmed packages sent to Soros, CNN, the Clintons, Obama, Waters and Holder contained a small battery, were about six inches long and packed with powder and broken glass. Officials also said the devices were made from PVC pipe and covered with black tape.

