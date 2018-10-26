20 cases of measles confirmed in Rockland County: officials

NEW YORK — There are 20 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County, local officials said Friday.

In addition, four other suspected cases are being investigated by the Health Department.

Measles was first detected in Rockland County earlier this month.

The first person known to have measles may have exposed others to the virus at multiple locations, including Newark Liberty Airport. That person had arrived at Newark on a flight from Tel Aviv on Sept. 28.

Since the outbreak, unvaccinated students in Rockland have been told not to go to school and stay home.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.