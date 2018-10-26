2 arrested in death of nurse found wrapped in bed sheet at Brooklyn apartment

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police have made two arrests in connection to the death of a nurse who was found wrapped in a bed sheet at her Brooklyn apartment in July.

Annika Cansino, 23, and Alexander Alberda, 21, were arrested and face charges of kidnapping and two counts of murder, police said.

Kyinar Thein, 58, was found in the closet, wrapped in a bed sheet at her East Flatbush apartment in July.

Thein, who Associated Press said was a nurse, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors described her as a “very peaceful” and a “good woman,” AP reported.

Associated Press contributed to this report.