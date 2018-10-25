Video: Father, son struck by out-of-control vehicle after Crown Heights crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A father and son struck by an out-of-control car on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash are expected to be OK, police said.

The incident happened at Crown Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights at 7:46 a.m., according to FDNY.

A father, 47, and his 11-year-old son were both hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

FDNY earlier said one of the two was unconscious when transported.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby home, however, shows two people were hit. The child is seen carrying a backpack.

The pair were walking in a marked crosswalk when two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending one crashing into the pedestrians.

There are lights at the intersection, according to Google Maps, suggesting one of the vehicles blew threw a red light.

The car that hit the pedestrians came to a stop after crashing into the brick fencing around a home's yard. The other vehicle remained on scene.

It is not yet known if either of the drivers will face charges.