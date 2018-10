Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s another new series on the CW.

This time, it’s a spinoff of “The Originals,” which was a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries.”

Of course, expect to see some popular characters from the two popular shows making an appearance.

Oji chats with some of the stars and finds out how the legacy will continue.

Catch "Legacies" on the PIX11 Thursdays at 9 p.m.