NEW YORK — The new series “All American” follows the story of an inner city high school football player that goes to play for Beverly Hills High School.

The show stars Taye Diggs and is inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

Oji talks to him about his life and seeing it on-screen, as well as contributing to the show behind the scenes, and his career with the Jets and Giants.

Watch "All American" on PIX11 Wednesdays at 9 p.m.