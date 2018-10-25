NYPD investigates suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at a Tribeca building Thursday morning, a day after potential explosive devices were addressed to top Democrats and CNN’s New York City headquarters.

Authorities responded to 375 Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets.

The package was received within the past few days, and was addressed to actor Robert De Niro, a high-level police source told PIX11. The address is linked to the Tribeca Film Center and Tribeca Grill, according to Google Maps, but the packaged was located in an office on one of the higher floors of the building, said cops.

The bomb squad responded to the scene. The device has safely been removed from the location and is expected to be moved to Rodman's Neck in the Bronx.

The location was described as a "secure facility" by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. AIR11 is overhead as the package is transported. Click here to watch.

Police have cautioned people to avoid the area and expect heavy police presence and traffic.

According to police, the device appears to be a similar device to the ones sent to top Democrats including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Authorities found bombs this week intended for at least seven officials, including Clinton, Obama and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters. CNN's New York City headquarters also received a package that was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets.

Five packages discovered this week all had a similar return address: Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but with her name misspelled. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

