NYPD responds to reports of suspicious package at Time Warner Center

MANHATTAN — The New York Time Warner building housing CNN was evacuated Thursday night after a 911 call was made for a suspicious package.

The evacuation and call came just one day after a package containing a bomb, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was found in the building. The first floor of the mall remained open, a police spokesman said.

“As a precaution, the NYPD is currently evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall,” the NYPD tweeted.

As a precaution, the NYPD is currently evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall. More information will be released as it becomes available. — NYPD DCPI (@NYPDDCPI) October 26, 2018

The NYPD bomb squad was on the scene, NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald said.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said to expect a heavy presence of emergency personnel near the building.

There’s no confirmation yet on what the suspicious package found Thursday night is.

Pictures from the building posted to Twitter show people leaving.

SCENE AT TIME WARNER CENTER Building is quietly being evacuated by NYPD top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/CvmouyDkLf — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) October 25, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.