Halloween weekend forecast: Nor’easter-like storm headed to tri-state area

NEW YORK — Talk about bad timing. Halloween weekend in the tri-state area is forecast to see gusty wind and heavy rainfall.

The unpleasant weather is actually remnants from Hurricane Willa, which made landfall over Mexico Wednesday.

The storm is not yet technically dubbed a nor'easter by many meteorologists, but does include many of the factors that make up one.

A low pressure area which moved along the Gulf Coast Thursday will begin to make its way up the Eastern Seaboard by late Friday afternoon. As it does, so it will begin to strengthen and pass through the tri-atate area Saturday morning and afternoon.

The system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible coastal flooding.

Rain will cover the region late Friday and become heavier toward Saturday morning as the system moves into the region.

Generally 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected for much of the area with higher amounts south and east of the city.

Winds will also increase during early Saturday morning with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph mainly along coastal areas. This could result in some downed trees and scattered power outages.

Coastal flooding will also be possible during times of high tide on Saturday morning which may cause some beach erosion in spots.

The storm system will begin to move away from the region late Saturday afternoon and be in the Canadian Maritimes by Sunday morning. Conditions will begin to improve on Sunday as the system continues to move away from the area.