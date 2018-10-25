NJ man, 87, breaks hip while heading to buy Mega Millions ticket, ends up winning as part of hospital pool

STRATFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey man walking to buy a lottery ticket for this week’s massive Mega Millions jackpot fell and broke his hip, but the trip to the hospital turned into his lucky break.

WCAU-TV reports 87-year-old Earl Livingston was invited to join the hospital staff’s lottery pool, which included a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

Livingston’s niece, Bobbie Mickle, says Livingston told staff he was disappointed about not getting a ticket so they invited him to join the pool with 141 other people.

Employees at a South Jersey hospital entered a lottery pool and won $1million. But there was one patient included too. His story of breaking a hip on the way to buy a ticket, followed by a physician assistant’s kindness is on @NBCPhiladelphia at 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/7tbXOgGNrX — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) October 25, 2018

Livingston will need a hip replacement, but he says he’s thankful. Mickle says she first thought her uncle was confused when he said he won, but staff later confirmed his story.

The hospital shared a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook.