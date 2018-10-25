Nasty Nor’easter shaping up for Halloween weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast models are continuing to indicate the development of a nor’easter that will spoil the start of the weekend. The National Weather Service has started to issue Coastal Flood Watches and Wind Advisories ahead of this storm. Add in the heavy rain expected from this storm, and that will only lead to freshwater flooding and the risk of power outages.

Before the coastal storm arrives, conditions will be quiet for at least the next 24 hours. High pressure is still in control and we'll see mainly clear skies. Winds will continue to relax and that will allow temperatures to drop close to freezing for the outlying suburbs. Frost Advisories have been posted for this reason. Closer to the city, temperatures are not expected to be as cold, with lows around 40.

Friday would be a good day to do any storm preparation. Skies could start out sunny, before clouds will move in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Rain will then develop late Friday night and will become heavy heading into Saturday morning. Winds will be start to gust at 30-40 mph and could gust to 50 mph, especially across coastal sections. The strong winds coupled with the saturated ground could create scattered power outages. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 1-2 inches with the higher end leading toward coastal sections.

Along the shore, a strong easterly flow will batter the coast, creating beach erosion. We will also be dealing with an astronomical high tide. Tidal departures could go 2 to over 3 feet above normal on Saturday morning. Widespread minor coastal flooding will be expected, including along the Long Island Sound. Some spots that are especially vulnerable could get hit harder with moderate coastal flooding possible.

The storm will exit late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies should partially clear out sparing part of the weekend.

This break will be short-lived as a another system brings in some more rain on Monday. Fortunately, this one looks to be a quick mover and much weaker. Dry and blustery conditions arrive on Tuesday, but the winds relax and temperatures moderate into the upper 50s for Halloween.