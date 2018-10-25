Know your rights: Lawyers, city leaders answer your housing questions

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined a lawyer from the the Legal Aid Society and city leaders Thursday to answer all your housing questions on this week’s Live Monica Makes It Happen show on Facebook.

Viewers top question is: Should you pay your rent if you don’t have heat or hot water?

Tenants have a right through the city and state to have heat. Lawyers say that inn New York, heat must be provided any time the outside temperature drops below 55 degrees from Oct.1 May 31.

