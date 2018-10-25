Infant found dead in mother’s apartment after she claimed child was abducted: police

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Police say an infant who was reported missing by his mother from a park in Chandler has been found dead inside the mother’s apartment.

According to Chandler police, around 1:30 p.m., a woman called 9-1-1 to report that an unknown suspect put a bag over her head and took her 4-week-old boy from Brooks Crossing Park, near Alma School and Warner roads.

“She stated that she was in the process of putting the child into the car seat of her vehicle when someone came up behind her, put a bag over her head and took the child,” said Detective Seth Tyler with Chandler police.

Police began to search the area and went door-to-door looking for the child. Police also chose to search the mother’s home around that time.

At about 3:30 p.m. the baby was located dead inside the mother’s apartment near Pecos and Dobson roads.

Police say they are investigating the 19-year-old mother as a possible suspect in the death, and it’s not believed that there are any other suspects.

The mother’s abduction claim was not credible, police said.