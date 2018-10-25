Controversial political posters pop up on trash cans on the Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Anti-Trump posters stamped with the NYC Department of Sanitation logo have popped up on buildings and trash cans along the Lower East Side.

Some have already been removed, but a few still remain.

One version of the poster shows a white man with a confederate flag tattoo wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and holding a Chick-fil-A soft drink cup. PIX11 found the poster on a trash can in Sarah Roosevelt Park.

The second version, found on the side of a building on Delancey Street, shows a white woman wearing a ‘Make America Great Again Hat’ and holding the Bible.

Both posters have the headline “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

“I actually think it’s really disrespectful to New Yorkers,” Liz Morrow said.

“I think it’s a little abrasive, but I do appreciate it,” Julie McMinnon said. “I think it’s funny. It’s very New York.”

“It’s pretty sensitive material,” Gina Bonfiglio said.

The alleged artist, Winston Tseng, posted the art on his Instagram.

In a statement to PIX 11, Tseng said:

“For the record, I didn’t create or put up these posters. But if I did, I wouldn’t want people to take them so seriously, since they’re meant to reflect certain parts of our society and not meant to generalize beyond those. I’d just want the intended audience of my fellow ‘classist elitist New Yorkers’ to hopefully be entertained by the ‘unhelpful, tone-deaf message’ as they go about their day in this trash filled liberal bubble.”

The NYC Department of Sanitation released the following statement to PIX 11:

“These posters were not created or issued by the Department of Sanitation, and we do not condone unlawful defacement of City litter baskets or public property. We are looking into this matter.”