First flu-related pediatric death of the season in NYC reported, Heath Department confirms

NEW YORK — A child has died from the flu, the NYC Health Department announced Thursday, making it the first flu-related pediatric death of the season in the city.

Officials did not release the child’s age, gender and borough.

The Health Department suggests for all New Yorkers to get a flu shot, which is the best way to prevent the flu. All people six months of age and older are encouraged to get a seasonal flu vaccine.

There were about 80,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations from the flu throughout the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot says children, pregnant women and the elderly should get the vaccine every year.

“Flu vaccines are available across the city and easy to find at local pharmacies. If you need help finding a location, I encourage you to use the Health Department NYC Health Map. By getting your flu vaccine, you are keeping yourself – and your community – healthy.”

The flu is a contagious illness that affects the nose, throat, lungs and other parts of the body.

Every year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications and the flu causes about 12,000 to 56,000 deaths each year, the Health Department says.

