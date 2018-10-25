Attackers hit man in the head with a hammer in Brooklyn, rob him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two hammer-wielding people they say attacked and robbed a man in Brooklyn.

The attack happened last week in the vicinity of 4th Avenue and 34th Street in the Greenwood Heights section. Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached from behind while he was talking on his cellphone and hit on the side of his head with a hammer.

“I could have died,” the victim said in Spanish.

Police released surveillance video of the attack. The victim was not seriously hurt, but the robbers got away with the victim’s cellphone and backpack.

This is the second hammer attack in the city in two days, but police believe the two incidents are isolated.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.655824 -73.997695