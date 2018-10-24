Trump, Republicans condemn suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clintons

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is echoing his vice president’s condemnation of explosives sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Trump retweeted a message from Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, adding “I agree wholeheartedly!” In his tweet, Pence condemned “attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to Obama. Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in Manhattan and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump and his administration were monitoring the situation, adding that their condemnation "certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants."

In a longer White House statement, Sanders said:

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

House Republican leaders say that the person or people responsible should be brought to justice.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said they were "reprehensible acts" and "we cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures."

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said "this is a dangerous path and it cannot become the new normal." He said the attempted attacks are "pure terror."

Scalise survived life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. He tweeted that he's experienced "first-hand the effects of political violence."