The science behind pumpkin picking

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — What's the most important thing to consider when picking the perfect pumpkin?

PIX11 visited Finks Farm on Long Island to find out the secret to picking the best pumpkin for your family:

Here's what to look for:

A good stem Pick a pumpkin weighing between 18 to 30 pounds. Bigger pumpkins are harder to handle. Smaller pumpkins will be harder to carve. A good handle No soft sides

This family-run farm isn't only about pumpkins. The farm has activities year-round.

