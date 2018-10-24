Suspicious package found at Los Angeles mail facility

The Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday they’re investigating a suspicious package discovered at the Los Angeles Central Mail facility near Downtown Los Angeles

The facility was evacuated while officials determine the contents and origin.

“We are working closely with our federal law enforcement partners given the number of suspicious devices discovered across the nation,” officials said.

Officials dealt with explosive devices in New York this week. Bombs were sent to the Manhattan building housing CNN and the New York home of Hillary and Bill Clinton. An explosive device was also sent to the Obamas.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said earlier Wednesday that her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package. It was not immediately clear if that package was related to explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others.

Later on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives, Ginger Colbrun, said a second package addressed to Waters had been found at a postal facility in south central Los Angeles. Colbrun told CNN the package matches the description of those sent to CNN and Democratic political figures.

Waters is the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.