Suspicious package at Cuomo’s Manhattan office had files on Proud Boys group

NEW YORK — The suspicious package sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office was not a bomb; it was computer files on the Proud Boys, a right wing group, officials said.

“A preliminary investigation on the package at @NYGovCuomo’s office shows it is computer files on the hate group, The Proud Boys, who recently appeared in New York,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi tweeted.

Several members of the Proud Boys were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in a brawl with antifa protesters outside of the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side.

Cuomo had announced Wednesday afternoon that a suspicious package was sent to his office as law enforcement officials handled pipe bombs and other devices sent to former President Barack Obama, the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton and the CNN offices in Manhattan.

“The earlier suspicious package at Governor Cuomo’s office in midtown has been cleared by NYPD personnel,” an NYPD spokesman said. “It was unrelated. And there was no device of any kind.”