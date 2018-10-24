Security video may offer clues to CNN pipe bomb

WASHINGTON — New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill says investigators are reviewing security video to see if they can identify a courier believed to have delivered a package containing a pipe bomb to CNN’s Manhattan office.

O’Neill said in an appearance on CNN Wednesday that he was “pretty sure those images will be caught on video and we’ll be able to find out where that person came from before they entered the building and where they went to after.”

The FBI says five packages containing explosives targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others are being analyzed at the bureau’s lab in Virginia.

The packages had stamps, but investigators were piecing together how they were delivered.

The first package was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.