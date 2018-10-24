PIX11 honors World Cares Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — World Cares Center helps to educate and train first responders to be ready for when disasters occur.

They trained volunteers for responses in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria and North Carolina for Hurricane Florence.

The organization is hosting an Iron Skillet Cook Off 2018 with PIX11’s Kirstin Cole as the Master of Ceremony.

They pair five of New York City’s top chefs with five firefighters chefs who compete against each other in teams to create delicious dishes that attendees get to enjoy.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Federal Hall National Memorial at 26 Wall Street.

