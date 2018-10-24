Mega Millions 2nd-prize tickets worth $1 million sold in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — So you didn’t win the Mega Millions — but there’s still hope.

Mega Millions officials say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

That single winner is worth more than $1.5 billion, overcoming incredible odds, with the chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize being about 1 in 302.5 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

There are 36 second-prize winning tickets worth $1 million with four sold in New York and and two in New Jersey.

New Yorkers waking up to a seven-digit pay-day bought the winning tickets at:

A&C Mini Market Inc. at 7701 17th Ave. in Brooklyn

Stop & Shop at 2965 Cropsey Ave. in Brooklyn

Stew Leonard’s at 1 Stew Leonard’s Drive in Yonkers

7-Eleven at 722 Townline Road in Hauppauge

In New York, 35 additional tickets worth $10,000 were sold, according to the New York lottery website.

Two $1 million tickets were also sold in New Jersey, but the state has yet to announce where the tickets were sold. That information is typically released the afternoon after the drawing, northjersey.com reports.

Other $1 million winning states include:

Arizona, 1 winner

California, 8 winners

Washington D.C., 1 winner

Florida, 3 winners

Iowa, 1 winner

Kentucky, 1 winner

Massachusetts, 2 winners

Michigan, 2 winners

Missouri, 1 winner

North Carolina, 1 winner

New Mexico, 1 winner

Ohio, 1 winner

Pennsylvania, 1 winner

Virginia, 2 winners

Wisconsin, 1 winner

Florida and Texas also each saw one Megaplier winning ticket sold, worth $3 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Were you lucky? Let us know by emailing news@pix11.com or contacting us on social media.