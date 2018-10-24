Suspected pipe bomb forces evacuation of Columbus Circle buildings, including CNN newsroom

a

MANHATTAN — Multiple buildings in Columbus Circle were evacuated Wednesday after police responded to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center, the New York headquarters of CNN, the network reported.

The package, received at the CNN office, is believed to be a pipe bomb, the Associated Press reports.

A mobile NYC Emergency Alert went out after 11 a.m. alerting people on West 58th Street between Eighth Avenue and Columbus to shelter in place as law enforcers handled the possibly explosive device.

The incident unfolded as officials confirmed other packages were sent to former President Barack Obama's D.C. home, and the Chappaqua home where 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, live. The devices were all intercepted.

A law enforcement official said the devices intended for Obama and Clinton appear to be rudimentary but functional and similar to the ones sent to the home of billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros, CNN reports.

The NYPD confirms it responded to a suspicious package at Columbus Circle just after 10 a.m. People are asked to avoid the area.

The CNN newsroom was evacuated as a precaution, according to CNN.

The evacuation happened as CNN reported about the other intercepted packages, and the moment was captured live on television.

Time Warner Center – where CNN's New York offices are located – was just evacuated. The alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air reporting the packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas. @ShimonPro reporting it was over "a suspicious package." pic.twitter.com/EYBsytil0o — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 24, 2018

NYPD out in force outside @CNN studios after a suspicious package forced the evacuation of Time Warner Center. pic.twitter.com/RaXc4D4sW7 — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) October 24, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has released a statement about the incidents:

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

On Monday an explosive device sent to the Soros' New York home, officials said.

Soros, who made his fortune in hedge funds, frequently donates to liberal causes and is vilified on the right, the Associated Press reports.

Despite reports Wednesday that a suspicious package was also addressed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his office tells PIX11 no such package has been found.

CNN reports it was initially told there was also a pipe bomb addressed to the White House that was being examined at the offsite processing facility that handles White House mail.

CNN later walked back that report, and stated a suspicious package was never addressed to the White House.

As police responded to Columbus Circle, the NYPD asked that New Yorkers remember to stay vigilant and report suspicious devices and activity to the department’s counterterrorism hotline at 1-888-NYC-SAFE (692-7233), or email NYCSAFE@NYPD.org.

Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill will hold a media briefing at Columbus Circle at around 12:45 p.m. Refresh this post for the latest information.

CNN was live from Columbus Circle:

New Yorkers are reminded that keeping NYC the safest big city is a #sharedresponsibilty. pic.twitter.com/fa1efDWgWk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 24, 2018

Due to police activity at 10 COLUMBUS CIRCLE, please avoid the Columbus Circle Area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/fvbjYBzPPJ — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) October 24, 2018