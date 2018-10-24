Man beats woman after throwing rock at her minivan, attacks LI cops: police

LEVITTOWN, NY – A 34-year-old man beat a woman after throwing a rock at her minivan, then attacked the officer who arrested him, officials said.

James Martins allegedly tossed a large rock at the 36-year-old woman’s car, damaging the front passenger’s side headlight and hood, police said. The woman pulled over and was on the phone with emergency officials when Martins punched her in he face. She fell to the ground and Martins took her phone, then punched her again, knocking the woman out.

After the woman regained consciousness, she tried to get up and Martins struck her in the face again, police said. He fled the scene after a group of people yelled at him.

The woman’s daughter was in the back of the minivan at the time. She was not injured, but the woman suffered a leg injury, bloody nose, multiple lacerations to her head and face and numerous lumps and bruises to her forehead. Doctors also said she suffered a concussion.

Officers spotted Martins nearby. He allegedly grabbed an officer’s shirt and tore off his badge and struck and officer in the face. The officer was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Martins was charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief , endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.