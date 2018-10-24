Man attacks same woman twice in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man accused of attacking a woman twice within hours of each other in Brooklyn.

On Aug. 30, the victim, 33, was jogging along DeKalb Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. when she was approached from behind and punched in the face by an unknown individual, police said.

The victim continued jogging and left the scene, said police.

About three hours later, the victim was approached by the same man, who repeatedly struck her with a walking cane, said cops.

The woman walked to a nearby precinct and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for pain and a laceration on her forearm, according to police.

The alleged attacker is described to be a male, 25 to 30 years old, with brown eyes, long and brown curly hair, and a tattoo on his face.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).