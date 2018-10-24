Long Island barber shop was front for alleged drug ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT JEFFERSON, NY — The Mancave barber shop in Port Jefferson Station was still open for business Wednesday despite allegations that the shop was a front for a major drug trafficking ring.

Juan Lopez Enriquez is the barber, manager and alleged ring leader of the entire operation.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of traffic going in and out the front the back and exchange of money bags,” a woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says coke, heroin fentanyl, weapons and scales were all recovered from three separate search warrants.

Wiretaps and surveillance video show so-called customers were coming in for less than five minutes.

Carlos Encarnacion, an employee of the salon, and Santiago Taverez an apparent “customer” were also involved according to the narcotics task force.