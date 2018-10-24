City leaders keep the heat on NYCHA bosses during council hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The anger was red hot again inside a city council hearing Wednesday.

The topic was the heat and hot water inside public housing for 400,000 New Yorkers.

“It’s inhumane how they treat us. Someone needs to be fired,” said Carmen Quionones, the President of the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side.

In the hot seat again were New York City public housing managers.

The city council spent several hours trying to get a straight answer about actual outages.

“It’s shocking the performance in this hearing,” Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer said.

Last winter was brutal for families inside NYC public housing, with 320,000 complaining of no heat and no hot water.

NYCHA management says they have overhauled 1,918 boilers across the city. NYCHA has 16 “roving teams” and has hired 50 new heating technicians. Twelve developments have had their boilers replaced.

Councilmember Ritchie Torres says he is not impressed.

“I got to tell it like it is. And this winter is going to be bad,” Councilmember Torres said.

