‘Potential’ explosives sent to Obama, Clintons’ homes days after billionaire NY philanthropist is targeted

CHAPPAQUE, N.Y. — The United States Secret Service intercepted two potential explosive devices earlier this week that were addressed to former President Barack Obama and the Chappaque home where 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, live, the agency told CNN and the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement.

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, on Wednesday morning, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.

A U.S. official described the device found at Clintons’ home as a “functional explosive device.” The Associated Press had earlier described it as a bomb.

The one sent to Obama was described as a “potential explosive device.”

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

In the Soros incident, the Bedford Police Department said on Monday they responded to an address in the hamlet of Katonah after an employee of the residence opened the package.

The person placed the package in a wooded area and called police, who alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.

Neither local nor federal authorities would say whether the object apparently targeting Soros was capable of exploding.

A message emailed to Soros’ foundation wasn’t immediately returned.

Soros, who made his fortune in hedge funds, frequently donates to liberal causes and is vilified on the right.

Recently, conservative critics have, without evidence, accused him of secretly financing a caravan of Central American migrants to make their way north toward Mexico and the U.S.

Others have falsely accused him of being a Nazi collaborator during World War II, when he was a child in Hungary.

Activists frequently post the addresses of homes he owns in Westchester County, north of New York City, on social media sometimes accompanied by ill wishes.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.