Attacker strikes man with a hammer in the Bronx: police

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man was struck with a hammer inside a Bronx train station.

On Oct. 4, a 43-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute with another man inside the Fordham Road D train station along Grand Concourse and East 188 street in University Heights, said police.

The victim waited inside the station to avoid the other man, but as the second man walked up the stairs to exit the station, he struck the victim in the head with a hammer, said police.

The attacker fled back into the train station, said cops.

The victim reported the incident to police the next day and refused medical attention, said cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).