Arrest made in shooting that killed Brooklyn Borough Hall employee’s family member

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police have made an arrest in the shooting near a Brooklyn basketball court that killed a Brooklyn Borough Hall employee’s family member.

Tyjuan Cassidy, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday night for his alleged involvement in the September shooting.

On Sept. 2., Lester Jack and another man were found lying on the floor, shot near the intersection of Hancock Street and Spencer Place, said police.

Jack, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jack was described as a family member of a member executive assistant to the senior advisor for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adam.

The second victim, 29, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Cassidy faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.